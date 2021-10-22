Advertisement

Sununu closer to announcing future plans

Gov. Chris Sununu/File
Gov. Chris Sununu/File(Elise Amendola | AP)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW LONDON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu says he is getting closer to making a decision on whether he plans to run for the United States senate.

There is intense speculation that Sununu could be gearing up for a run against Senator Maggie Hassan. Though, to date, Sununu has not announced his intentions. The Republican says he has been talking to people about possibly entering the race and says he plans to announce a decision by late fall or early winter.

“I know if I announce I am running for this or that, it tends to be things become more political. And that is not fair to the state. It’s not fair to my staff and my team where we just need to manage. And that is what I have been doing, day in and day out. I haven’t raised a penny of money. I’m not out campaigning for anything because I have a job to do,” said Gov. Sununu, R-New Hampshire.

Sen. Hassan on the other hand has already raised millions of dollars for her re-election campaign. The Democrat is already airing ads on the radio touting her accomplishments.

