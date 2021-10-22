Susanne Young to retire after 4 decades serving Vt. state government

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After more than four decades of public service to the state of Vermont, Secretary of Administration Susanne Young is retiring.

Since graduating from Vermont Law school, Young has been everything from deputy treasury secretary to counsel for the corrections department to deputy attorney general, to her current role in the Scott administration,

Darren Perron spoke with Young about her service to the state and what comes next.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.