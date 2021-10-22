Advertisement

Tech Jam returns Saturday

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The annual Vermont Tech Jam is back this weekend.

The career and tech expo is organized by Seven Days and showcases some of Vermont’s most innovative companies. The event attracts hundreds of job seekers, career changers, tech professionals, college students, enthusiasts, and anyone eager to learn from and connect with Vermont companies.

This year’s event takes place Saturday at Hula, a tech incubator space that has attracted some of the hottest recent startups.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Seven Days’ Cathy Resmer about this year’s event.

