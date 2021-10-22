Two Brazilian nationals picked up at the Canadian border

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two Brazilian nationals are in trouble after being picked up at the border for human smuggling.

Agents from Champlain, New York picked the two up last Saturday night.

We’re told one has been charged under federal law with felony human smuggling.

The other, who was entering illegally, was expelled back to Canada.

