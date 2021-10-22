Utility customers have until Sunday to sign up for relief

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday is the final day for Vermont’s utilities customers to apply for pandemic relief.

It’s the last push for with overdue balances to catch a break.

Millions of dollars have been set aside by lawmakers to help people who got behind on utility bills during the pandemic.

Green Mountain Power say its residential customers can qualify for up to $10,000 and farms and businesses can qualify for up to $50,000.

It can be used to pay for past-due landline phone, electric, natural gas and water service bills.

But GMP leadership says once the program ends Sunday, the money will no longer be available.

“If the money doesn’t get used, it’s going into a fuel assistance fund, but it won’t be available for this purpose any longer and people will lose that opportunity. And some of these balances are quite large. This program is designed to help people out of what is really an unprecedented situation and so residential customers are eligible for up to $10,000, business customers are eligible for up to $50,000, and I can tell you, we’ve had customers on the phone and in person in tears when they’ve learned they’ve been approved for these funds,” said Steve Costello with GMP.

This program is not just for GMP customers.

