Advertisement

Utility working to restore natural gas to customers in Keene

File photo
File photo(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEENE, N.H. (AP) - Liberty Utilities was working to restore natural gas service to more than 1,000 customers in Keene after a problem with the local production plant caused a drop in pressure.

Liberty said in a news release that gas was shut off on Wednesday “to ensure the safety of our customers ... there is no danger to the public.”

The utility said the restoration of service to all affected customers was expected to be completed on Friday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a home on Eligo Lake Road in Greenbroro.
Police investigate fatal Greensboro shooting
The Ferlazzo's camper van at the St. Albans barracks.
Husband charged with murder of wife in Bolton
The crash scene on Route 105 in Sheldon Wednesday night.
Fairfax man dies in head-on crash with truck
Box truck driver dies in Killington crash
The double life of Burlington hitman Sean Fiore

Latest News

A carbon dioxide recycling process is up and running at The Alchemist Brewery in Stowe.
The Alchemist recycles carbon dioxide in beer production
A major drug bust in Rutland closed down several streets early Friday.
Early morning drug bust closes Rutland streets
Rutland City Police
Early morning drug bust
A carbon recycling process is up and running at The Alchemist Brewery in Stowe and its goal is...
The Alchemist recycles carbon in beer production