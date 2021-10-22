Advertisement

Vermont expands booster vaccine program

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Friday, eligible Vermonters aged 18 and older can get a booster vaccine that’s a different brand from their initial doses.

The Scott administration made the announcement Thursday night following the FDA’s authorization of all three vaccine brands.

That means you can sign up for a Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson booster through pharmacies or your healthcare provider. The health department will also offer the option starting Nov. 1.

Appointment scheduling opens Friday at 8 a.m. through the state registration system.

People can also contact their health care provider or a local pharmacy to schedule their booster, including: Costco, CVS, Hannaford, Kinney Drugs, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s, Walgreens, and Walmart.

Bring your vaccination card with you when you get your booster shot.

Boosters are free and widely available to all Vermonters age 18 and older, based on the below eligibility.

Johnson & Johnson:

- Received your vaccine at least two months ago, and are

- 18 or older

Moderna and Pfizer:

- Received your second dose of vaccine at least six months ago, and are either

- 65 or older

- 18 or older with certain medical conditions

- 18 or older and work in a high-risk setting

- 18 or older and are Black, Indigenous or a person of color (BIPOC), or age 18 or older and live with someone who is BIPOC

