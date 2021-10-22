Advertisement

Vermont State Parks announce winners of photo contest

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The results are in for the Vermont State Parks photo contest.

The following three photos received the most votes.

Jennifer Tungol had the picture with the most votes, with a sunset at Waterbury Center State Park.

In second was Matthew Binginot with a photo from Green River Reservoir.

And in third, was Suzanne Roberts with the picture at Molly’s Falls Pond State Park.

The results are in for the Vermont State Parks photo contest.
