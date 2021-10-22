Vermont State Parks announce winners of photo contest

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The results are in for the Vermont State Parks photo contest.

The following three photos received the most votes.

Jennifer Tungol had the picture with the most votes, with a sunset at Waterbury Center State Park.

In second was Matthew Binginot with a photo from Green River Reservoir.

And in third, was Suzanne Roberts with the picture at Molly’s Falls Pond State Park.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.