Vermont State Parks announce winners of photo contest
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The results are in for the Vermont State Parks photo contest.
The following three photos received the most votes.
Jennifer Tungol had the picture with the most votes, with a sunset at Waterbury Center State Park.
In second was Matthew Binginot with a photo from Green River Reservoir.
And in third, was Suzanne Roberts with the picture at Molly’s Falls Pond State Park.
