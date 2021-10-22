Advertisement

Vermont unemployment rate drops slightly to 2.9%

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s unemployment rate dropped a tenth of a percentage point to 2.9% in September.

The national rate last month was 4.8%, a drop of four-tenths of a percentage point from August. Around Vermont, the unemployment rate ranged from 1.4% in White River Junction to 3.1% in Bennington.

Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington called the state’s economic recovery unusual for many reasons. He says while the unemployment rate is near pre-pandemic levels, the labor force is down approximately 7% or 25,000 individuals and says the number of filled jobs is down about 6% or 20,000 positions.

