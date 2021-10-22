Vermont unemployment rate drops slightly to 2.9%

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s unemployment rate dropped a tenth of a percentage point to 2.9% in September.

The national rate last month was 4.8%, a drop of four-tenths of a percentage point from August. Around Vermont, the unemployment rate ranged from 1.4% in White River Junction to 3.1% in Bennington.

Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington called the state’s economic recovery unusual for many reasons. He says while the unemployment rate is near pre-pandemic levels, the labor force is down approximately 7% or 25,000 individuals and says the number of filled jobs is down about 6% or 20,000 positions.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)