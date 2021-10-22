You MAX Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Friday turned out to be a decent day for most. The farther north and west you live, the chillier it was. Temperatures this afternoon in northern New York were about 20 degrees cooler than in the Upper Valley and southern VT. We will continue to see cold air spill into the area overnight.

Temperatures in many spots will be cold enough to support frost overnight. Temperatures in Burlington have yet to drop to 40 degrees or colder this season, although that will likely change tonight. Most spots will wake up to temperatures in the 30s, with some 20s possible across the NEK and known cool spots.

The good news is this weekend should be dry and only a little bit cooler than average for this time of year. There will be more sunshine Saturday afternoon than in the morning, with highs ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunday will have a bit more cloud cover, but dry aside from an isolated sprinkle.

Wet weather likely makes a return to start next week in the form of a cold, raw rain as a stalled frontal boundary lifts north. That system keeps us wet through Tuesday. After a mid-week lull, another system brings more rain chances late next week.

Enjoy this dry and crisp fall weekend!

Jess Langlois

