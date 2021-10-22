BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! A cold front has been making its way across the northeast, and it has been accompanied by batches of rain showers. Those rain showers will be tapering off during the morning & early afternoon as the cold front moves off to the east & north. Temperatures will start out fairly mild, but then hold steady and slowly drop off as we go through the rest of the day.

The weekend is looking okay - a mix of sun & clouds each day - but it will be a bit on the cool side, with highs only topping out in the upper 40s to the low/mid 50s.

Next week is now looking pretty soggy. A frontal system which looked like it would stay to our south is now showing signs that it will be pushing northward. The bottom line is that it now looks pretty rainy for Monday & Tuesday, with lingering showers into early Wednesday. Then another frontal system will move in with more wet weather for Thursday into Friday.

At least we got the timing right, with the MAX Advantage weather happening over the weekend. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.