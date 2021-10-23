Adirondack Film Festival returns for 20th year

PLATTSBURHG, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Adirondack Film Festival is back for its 20th year.

This weekend, you can stop by the Palace Theater in Lake Placid to watch 70 films -- most of which are short films.

Film Festival organizers say they will be screening films from 40 finalists in the short film competition in two-hour blocks.

“We’ve got people flying out from L.A. that are having their films screened,” said Film Festival Director Gary Smith. “We’ve got the directors of a film called ‘Barry’ coming in and it is a documentary and drama on the Alpine Meadows ski area avalanche in 1984.”

Anyone planning to attend must show proof of vaccination and a photo ID. You must also wear a mask inside.

