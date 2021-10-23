Burlington man arrested after string of vandalism

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington man who vandalized Mayor Miro Weinberger’s car and broke windows at city hall, strikes again.

This time, Burlington Police say Patrick Cristaldi, 34, of Burlington is accused of slashing tires in the area of South Champlain and Maple streets near the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity.

Police say a panic alarm was also going off at CVOEO, apparently caused by a rock being thrown through a glass door. Police identified Cristaldi through surveillance video and interviews.

During the arrest, they say Cristaldi mentioned multiple times he would harm people to teach society a lesson.

BPD also reports that they have seen an increase in vandalism incidents. From January 1, 2021 to October 22, 2021, BPD has recorded 289 incidents, up from 206 in 2020 in the same time period. In 2019, they recorded 221 incidents.

