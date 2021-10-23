Burlington’s Halloween Howl Returns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

The City of Burlington is getting festive for the spooky season.

This year’s Halloween Howl takes place at North Beach -- and the hayrides are a highlight.

City Officials say the tractor rides are a safe way to celebrate the holiday -- and families in the community say they’ve looked forward to them during the pandemic.

The workers entertained hundreds of residents all afternoon -- in full costume.

While kids waited for the wagon, they could get their faces painted and fortunes read.

“We’ve been doing Halloween events for a long long time and they’ve been at Oakledge, they’ve been at the Ethan Allen tower, and every year we try to do something fun for Burlington families and we’re just really happy we’ve been able to make it work during the past 2 years with wagon rides during COVID.”))

Burlington Parks and Recreation’s next Halloween jamboree will be on October 31st itself.

Officials invite you to dress up and join neighbors for a Bike Ride.

