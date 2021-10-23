Advertisement

Burlington’s Halloween Howl Returns

Burlington families celebrate spooky season.
Burlington families celebrate spooky season.(wcax)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

The City of Burlington is getting festive for the spooky season.

This year’s Halloween Howl takes place at North Beach -- and the hayrides are a highlight.

City Officials say the tractor rides are a safe way to celebrate the holiday -- and families in the community say they’ve looked forward to them during the pandemic.

The workers entertained hundreds of residents all afternoon -- in full costume.

While kids waited for the wagon, they could get their faces painted and fortunes read.

“We’ve been doing Halloween events for a long long time and they’ve been at Oakledge, they’ve been at the Ethan Allen tower, and every year we try to do something fun for Burlington families and we’re just really happy we’ve been able to make it work during the past 2 years with wagon rides during COVID.”))

Burlington Parks and Recreation’s next Halloween jamboree will be on October 31st itself.

Officials invite you to dress up and join neighbors for a Bike Ride.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major drug bust in Rutland closed down several streets early Friday.
Rutland drug raid uncovers possible human trafficking operation
Middlebury College
Student found dead inside dorm room at Middlebury College
Kalvyn Langford
NH woman charged with driving wrong way on I-89
Police are investigating a death in Greenbroro Wednesday.
Police say skirmish over alcohol led to fatal Greensboro shooting
The double life of Burlington hitman Sean Fiore

Latest News

Rutland's Promise holds its ribbon cutting Saturday.
Rutland County’s First Family Shelter Opens
'Button Up' Vermont weatherization event held this weekend
‘Button Up’ weatherization event held this weekend
Adirondack Film Festival returns for 20th year
Adirondack Film Festival returns for 20th year
Events to do this Saturday
What to do Saturday, Oct. 23