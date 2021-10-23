Advertisement

‘Button Up’ weatherization event held this weekend

By Erin Brown
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Efficiency Vermont and the Essex Energy Committee are hosting “Button Up Vermont” this weekend to help anyone looking to weatherize their home.

Button Up Vermont is taking place at the Lowe’s in Essex on Saturday and Sunday.

You’re encouraged to stop by if you’re feeling a draft in your house, or have mold, snow melt or icicles.

Becca White of Efficiency Vermont says a lot of people make the mistake of taking on big weatherization projects themselves, but she says you really should seek professional help.

“If you’re doing a project that is insulating or air sealing your home, it’s extremely important to make sure that you’re meeting health and safety standards,” White said. “You don’t want to cause more problems or if you see a problem, you want to be able to respond to that whether that’s moisture, indoor air quality... there’s lots of stuff that a professional is more adept at being able to identify.”

You can either attend the event virtually or in person. It’s going on both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major drug bust in Rutland closed down several streets early Friday.
Rutland drug raid uncovers possible human trafficking operation
Middlebury College
Student found dead inside dorm room at Middlebury College
Kalvyn Langford
NH woman charged with driving wrong way on I-89
The double life of Burlington hitman Sean Fiore
Police are investigating a death in Greenbroro Wednesday.
Police say skirmish over alcohol led to fatal Greensboro shooting

Latest News

Adirondack Film Festival returns for 20th year
Adirondack Film Festival returns for 20th year
Events to do this Saturday
What to do Saturday, Oct. 23
A guide used to train law enforcement in peer support
Local police address mental health stigmas
Local departments address PTSD and provide services for those who need it
Local police address mental health stigmas