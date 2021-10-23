‘Button Up’ weatherization event held this weekend

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Efficiency Vermont and the Essex Energy Committee are hosting “Button Up Vermont” this weekend to help anyone looking to weatherize their home.

Button Up Vermont is taking place at the Lowe’s in Essex on Saturday and Sunday.

You’re encouraged to stop by if you’re feeling a draft in your house, or have mold, snow melt or icicles.

Becca White of Efficiency Vermont says a lot of people make the mistake of taking on big weatherization projects themselves, but she says you really should seek professional help.

“If you’re doing a project that is insulating or air sealing your home, it’s extremely important to make sure that you’re meeting health and safety standards,” White said. “You don’t want to cause more problems or if you see a problem, you want to be able to respond to that whether that’s moisture, indoor air quality... there’s lots of stuff that a professional is more adept at being able to identify.”

You can either attend the event virtually or in person. It’s going on both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

