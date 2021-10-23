Friday Football Frenzy - Week Eight, Part One
Scores and highlights from the final weekend of the regular season
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DIVISION I
Rutland 49*, Hartford 14* (Rutland clinches #1 seed, Hartford clinches #2 seed)
Essex 28*, CVU 14* (CVU clinches #3 seed)
Burlington-South Burlington 38*, Mt. Mansfield 0 (Burlington-South Burlington clinches #8 seed)
BFA - St. Albans 35*, Colchester 14
Middlebury* at Burr and Burton postponed
DIVISION II
Spaulding 38*, Milton 10
U-32 36*, North Country 14 (U-32 clinches #3 seed)
Brattleboro 27*, Rice 6*
DIVISION III
Windsor 42*, Woodstock 13* (Windsor clinches #1 seed, Woodstock clinches #4 seed)
* = clinched playoff spot
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.