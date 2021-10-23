Advertisement

Friday Football Frenzy - Week Eight, Part Two

Scores and highlights from the final weekend of the regular season
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIVISION I

Rutland 49*, Hartford 14* (Rutland clinches #1 seed, Hartford clinches #2 seed)

Essex 28*, CVU 14* (CVU clinches #3 seed)

Burlington-South Burlington 38*, Mt. Mansfield 0 (Burlington-South Burlington clinches #8 seed)

BFA - St. Albans 35*, Colchester 14

Middlebury* at Burr and Burton postponed

DIVISION II

Spaulding 38*, Milton 10

U-32 36*, North Country 14 (U-32 clinches #3 seed)

Brattleboro 27*, Rice 6*

DIVISION III

Windsor 42*, Woodstock 13* (Windsor clinches #1 seed, Woodstock clinches #4 seed)

* = clinched playoff spot

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major drug bust in Rutland closed down several streets early Friday.
Rutland drug raid uncovers possible human trafficking operation
Middlebury College
Student found dead inside dorm room at Middlebury College
Kalvyn Langford
NH woman charged with driving wrong way on I-89
The double life of Burlington hitman Sean Fiore
Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a home on Eligo Lake Road in Greenbroro.
Police investigate fatal Greensboro shooting

Latest News

Scores and highlights from the final weekend of the regular season
Friday Football Frenzy - Week Eight, Part One
Cadets get first chance to chase championships in three years
Norwich hockey teams excited for return
First time UVM has not been selected as favorite since 2015-16
Hoopcats picked 2nd in America East preseason poll
Katie Escobedo splits time between blocking shots and saving lives
St. Michael’s goalkeeper making a different kind of save off the field