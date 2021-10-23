Local police address mental health stigmas

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Staffing shortages are leading to burnout across a lot of industries, but in addition to that, police officers spend a lot of time around tragedy.

Many police officers will tell you their encounters with tragedy are just part of the job.

Sonny Provetto, a former Vermont State Trooper and now the director at Vermont Center for Responder Wellness said trauma builds up overtime.

“PTSD has several different symptom clusters,” Provetto explained. “Some you might be aware of a person can be hypervigilant, they could have intrusive thoughts, and flashbacks.”

Officers say the badge is like a family and they play an important role in each others lives. It was a Florida state trooper who brought Provetto face-to-face with his own struggles.

“The trooper handed me his card. He said I want you to come to the barracks tomorrow at five when I sign on,” Provetto told Channel 3. “Like any good trooper, I showed up early, and he said the rim of the bottle is slippery and you’re always going to find yourself in the bottom. You need to have other ways of coping and I took it to heart.”

PTSD is a problem officers say departments are trying to address more.

Williston Police Chief Patrick Foley said they’re the first department in Vermont to have a comfort dog program.

“The way our calls come in, you could end up in multiple calls in a day where you’re dealing with tragedy and tragedy and there’s nothing good that day,” Foley said. “You got to get them to talk.”

They also have an employee assistance program and are working on peer counseling.

South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke said they provide much of the same and work with Provetto’s office for other resources. “If you look at the suicide rate for police officers, it’s not good,” Burke said. “Now we’re starting to see a big shift in the culture where it’s becoming much more accepting to ask for help.”

Provetto said it’s important for officers to process the things they encounter in a healthy way. This could mean therapy or seeking peer support.

“We know, one, the profession exposes officers to trauma. Two, we know there’s a stigma and three, where do cops go to get help. Right? That’s why we created the center.”

The Vermont center for Responder Wellness is just one resource in the area. The Brattleboro Retreat is another.

