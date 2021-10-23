What to do Saturday, Oct. 23

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things to do in our region Saturday, Oct. 23.

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum will be hosting a flaxtravaganza, Saturday, Oct. 23. The museum’s garden team has been working hard harvesting flax crops. A plant that was used long ago to make certain fabrics. Now the museum will use flax to demonstrate just how linen is made. This event is sure to be a blast from the past. The festivities will start at 10 a.m.

North Beach Park will be hosting Halloween Howl Hayrides Saturday, Oct. 23.

Burlington Parks, Rec, and Waterfront will put on the friendly Halloween event at 2 p.m. Families can sign up for a haunted hayride through the North Beach Campground. Guests can expect some spooks, creeps, and fun. There will be performances, face painting, and more. Participants must register in advance, space is limited. Tickets will cost $5 a person. BPRW has scholarships available for those in need.

Hard’Ack Recreation is hosting a Glow Run 5k Saturday night.

Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite glow gear. There will be a costume contest for the best glow costume, the best group costume, the brightest costume, and judges choice. There will also be music, a cash bar, t-shirts, and some spooky season fun. The event will start at 6 p.m. at the Hard’Ack Recreation Area. Guests must register for the event in advance. Tickets will cost between $25-$30 for adults and $10-$20 for children.

