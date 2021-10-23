BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This weekend will feature quiet but chilly weather. Skies will trend partly sunny this afternoon, with highs mainly in the 40s. A few spots like the Champlain Valley will reach the low 50s. Tonight will be the coldest night of the season, with many spots dipping into the 20s. Frost is likely, and may include the Champlain Valley. Sunday will be a fair day with highs in the low 50s.

The week will be a little warmer overall, but quite active. A warm front will bring rain Sunday night, which will continue Monday as a low pressure affects our region. A half inch to an inch of rain is possible. This low will continue to bring showers Tuesday. We may have a few breaks of sun Wednesday, though a few showers are expected. The best chance for any sunshine will be Thursday, though even that day we may have a few showers. Yet another storm system could bring significant rain for Friday. Stay tuned.

