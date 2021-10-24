Advertisement

2nd Annual Harvest Festival at The Miniature Farm

Miniature Farm Fall Festival
Miniature Farm Fall Festival(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A day of fun fall activities brings a big crowd to a miniature farm.

On Saturday, more than 1,000 people made their way to Milton for the Annual Harvest Festival. The event featured activities like hay rides, live music, and face painting.

Children put on their favorite Halloween costumes and went trick-or-treating through the stables, where even the horses were in the Halloween spirit.

Owner Sharon Whittle, says proceeds go towards a meaningful cause.

“The money goes towards the care of all the miniature animals so that we can keep providing this for everyone. There’s no charge to come here everyday, so this takes care of the animals, their care, and getting them cleaned.”

She says if you didn’t get the chance to enjoy the event, the farm is still open during the week for people to spend time with their favorite farm animals.

