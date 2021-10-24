Body of missing N.H. boy believed to be found

ABINGTON, Mass. (WCAX) - Officials say they believe they’ve found the body of 5-year-old Elijah “Eli” Lewis, of Merrimack, N.H., in Massachusetts.

Officials say Saturday, a State Police cadaver dog uncovered the remains buried in the woods in Abington.

New Hampshire and Massachusetts authorities held a press conference Saturday afternoon to announce the discovery.

Officials say they received a tip Thursday about the location that led to the spot and have been searching the area since.

They say no one has been charged in connection with Eli’s death, but the investigation is in its very early stages.

“We need to go where the facts take us and where the event occurred and what the next step may be. Obviously a little boy is gone. Nobody deserved to die this way, and we will do everything in our power so we can get justice for this little boy,” Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said.

An autopsy will be performed Sunday in Massachusetts to determine the cause and manner of Eli’s death.

Eli’s mother and her boyfriend were arrested last weekend in New York and pleaded not guilty to witness tampering and child endangerment charges.

Gov. Chris Sununu is thanking New England law enforcement agencies for assisting in the week-long search.

“Horrific tragedies like this often spur countless hours of dedication by so many,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “On behalf of the people of New Hampshire, I would like to thank New Hampshire and Massachusetts law enforcement and everyone else involved for their tireless focus this past week on bringing closure to this search. May Elijah rest in peace.”

“The New Hampshire law enforcement community has worked tirelessly on this search over the past week with partners in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York, as well as our federal partners,” said Attorney General John Formella. “We extend our sincere thanks to all those who have assisted thus far. While we are deeply saddened by this tragic situation, we are ready for the work ahead.”

Related Stories:

New England law enforcement agencies join search for missing NH boy

Missing NH boy’s mother, man, plead not guilty to charges

Mother, man arrested; 5-year-old boy missing in N.H.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.