Burlington man faces multiple felonies after string of crimes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The man accused of vandalizing Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger’s car last month is facing multiple felonies after committing a string of crimes.

Burlington police arrested 34-year-old Patrick Cristaldi Friday for slashing tires and throwing a rock through the glass door of the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity.

Then Saturday morning around 9:30, only about a half hour after he was released on bail, police say Cristaldi chucked rocks through windows at the COTS day station on North Ave. One of those rocks hit and injured an employee sitting at their desk.

Cristaldi now faces Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Mischief charges.

He’s also on active conditions of release from last month’s vandalism charges.

Cristaldi is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

