Advertisement

Burlington man faces multiple felonies after string of crimes

Cristaldi is accused of chucking a rock through the window of the COTS day station, injuring an...
Cristaldi is accused of chucking a rock through the window of the COTS day station, injuring an employee inside.(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The man accused of vandalizing Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger’s car last month is facing multiple felonies after committing a string of crimes.

Burlington police arrested 34-year-old Patrick Cristaldi Friday for slashing tires and throwing a rock through the glass door of the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity.

Then Saturday morning around 9:30, only about a half hour after he was released on bail, police say Cristaldi chucked rocks through windows at the COTS day station on North Ave. One of those rocks hit and injured an employee sitting at their desk.

Cristaldi now faces Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Mischief charges.

He’s also on active conditions of release from last month’s vandalism charges.

Cristaldi is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Related Charges:

Burlington man arrested after string of vandalism

Burlington mayor doesn’t think City Hall, car vandalism politically motivated

Man arrested in vandalism of Burlington City Hall, mayor’s car

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major drug bust in Rutland closed down several streets early Friday.
Rutland drug raid uncovers possible human trafficking operation
Middlebury College
Student found dead inside dorm room at Middlebury College
Kalvyn Langford
NH woman charged with driving wrong way on I-89
Police are investigating a death in Greenbroro Wednesday.
Police say skirmish over alcohol led to fatal Greensboro shooting
Cristaldi is accused of slashing tires in Burlington, along with vandalizing the Mayor's car...
Burlington man arrested after string of vandalism

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Miniature Farm Fall Festival
2nd Annual Harvest Festival at The Miniature Farm
The Flynn reopens in Burlington
The Flynn reopens its doors after 19 months
Burlington families celebrate spooky season.
Burlington’s Halloween Howl Returns