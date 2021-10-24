Advertisement

COVID outbreak reported at county correctional facility

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2021
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - The largest county correctional facility in New Hampshire is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports that recently released state data shows there are 120 positive cases within the Hillsborough County jail, plus six cases among staff. The jail housed about 250 people last month. Most are now quarantining.

The number of state and federal prisoners in the United States testing positive for the coronavirus nationwide has been much higher than the general population. In Maine, a county declared an emergency at its jail due to a COVID outbreak and a lack of corrections officers earlier this month.

