The Flynn reopens its doors after 19 months

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After 19 months, it’s show time once again at The Flynn.

“The Flynn opening really means that we have all sorts of arts and all sorts of activities, and we really want to welcome everybody back to the theatre,” Jay Wahl said.

Wahl is the Executive Director of The Flynn. He says the pandemic is still causing some challenges.

“The staff got a little smaller during the pandemic, and we’re rebuilding it,” Wahl said. “But I do ask, this is new. We’re sort of rusty a little bit. People should just be patient and offer each other grace. We’re all coming through something challenging.”

With the lights on and the stage set for the grand reopening, you’ll need more than just your ticket this time around.

“We’re requiring vaccines to come in. We ask that people wear a mask just to sort of create a maximum protection so that everybody can feel comfortable,” Wahl said. “Everyone’s anxiety level is different, and we really respect where everyone is.”

People in the downtown area like Galen Milchman and Andrea Cronan, say getting back into the theatre will provide a boost for the community.

“We have a good arts community, and it sure means a lot to a lot of people to have big names coming through and smaller names,” Milchman said. “Just people getting out there and mingling again and having a good time. I’m sure for a lot of people it’s a big day.”

“The Flynn reopening is very optimistic and an exciting opportunity to think that maybe there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Cronan said. “I’ve already got four different performances that I’m slated to go see friends in, so I’m really excited.”

Wahl says whether you’re in the front row or the mezzanine, the 91-year-old theatre is ready to entertain.

