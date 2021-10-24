Advertisement

Looking ahead: Week of Oct. 25

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things happening in our region the week of Oct. 25.

Drivers should expect significant traffic delays along Shelburne Street between Flynn Avenue and Howard Street. That’s because of the Shelburne Street roundabout construction. Drivers should expect there to be a detour and possible delays.

The Center for Communication in Medicine is offering a free webinar Wednesday, Oct. 27.

It’s called “Surviving Illness: Challenges of living fully in the time of Covid.” The program is set to start at 6 p.m. The webinar will be available on their website.

Pfizer is seeking emergency authorization for kids ages 5 to 11. The FDA advisors will meet this week to discuss whether that age group will be allowed to get the shot.

The Cannabis Control Board and its sub-committees will be holding several meetings this week.

The meetings will discuss various topics such as social equity and sustainability. The board will allow time for public comment Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. For a full schedule click here.

