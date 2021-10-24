Man dies after crashing into multiple cars

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (WCAX) - A man is dead after crashing into multiple cars in Warrensburg.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on Friday night on Main Steet.

Authorities say 32-year-old Lucas Raymond of Warrensburg crossed a lane while driving in the area of Horicon Avenue. Authorities say Raymond hit another driving vehicle, lost control, and then hit two parked cars before crashing.

Authorities say Raymond died at the scene. The other driver was not injured.

The case is under investigation but police say alcohol and speed appear to be factors.

