Massachusetts hiker collapses and dies in New Hampshire

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says a hiker collapsed on the Lonesome Lake Trail in Franconia and died Saturday.

The department was notified Saturday morning that a hiker was receiving CPR on the trail. The 53-year-old man from Beverly, Massachusetts was hiking with a partner when he suddenly collapsed one mile from the trailhead.

Two emergency medical technicians were hiking the same trail and immediately started performing CPR, but they could not revive the hiker.

