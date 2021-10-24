Pennsylvania authorities probe VSP on Ferlazzo, possible cold case connection

BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re learning more about the history Joseph Ferlazzo, the man who police say admitted to killing his wife, Emily Ferlazzo, earlier this week.

We now know his stepmother was murdered in Pennsylvania in 2009, and police haven’t found her killer.

Pennsylvania law enforcement noted the possible connection and reached out to Vermont State Police when they heard of Emily’s death.

Ferlazzo is being held without bail on a first degree murder charge for allegedly killing Emily.

Police say earlier this week, he admitted he shot and dismembered her body in a camper van in Bolton.

Now, Capt. Scott Dunlap, commander of the VSP Major Crime Unit tells us Pennsylvania authorities are asking about the stabbing death of Ferlazzo’s stepmother, Young Hee Lim-Ferlazzo in October 2009.

We asked if Ferlazzo is a person of interest in that cold case, and police wouldn’t comment, as the investigation is still ongoing.

