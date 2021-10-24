Advertisement

Police investigating another suspected arson in Windham County

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARLBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - There was another suspected arson in Windham County this weekend. A structure fire in Marlboro Friday is the fifth in four weeks.

Five suspected arsons have happened in Windham County over the course of four weekends.(WCAX)

The above map shows where the five fires were lit and when. Each occurred within a 45-minute driving distance from the others, and they all happened on a Friday or Saturday.

Fire officials say the latest happened around 4:15 p.m. Friday at the former Golden Eagle Motel on Route 9, which has been abandoned for several years.

No one was inside, and no one got hurt.

They believe a person caused the fire, but the investigation is ongoing to confirm.

The first suspected arson burned a Putney home to the ground. The second, a week later, also in Putney, destroyed an auto shop.

State Police are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

