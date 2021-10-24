Racial gap in COVID vaccination rates closes drastically

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The racial gap in COVID vaccination rates in Vermont has closed drastically over the course of several months.

In the spring, white Vermonters were nearly 15% more vaccinated than BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) Vermonters.

Deputy Health Commissioner Kelly Dougherty says that number has since dropped to 0.9%.

Officials say Vermonters of color are still disproportionately infected with COVID, but as of last week, they’ve seen a shift. They report that case rates among fully vaccinated white Vermonters is about 7% higher than fully vaccinated BIPOC Vermonters.

“So that’s kind of a point in time but overall, throughout the course of the pandemic, the case ratees among BIPOC have been significantly higher than non-Hispanic whites, so this is just a point in time,” she said.

Officials says it’s unknown at this time what is driving the change in COVID infection rates between white and BIPOC Vermonters.

