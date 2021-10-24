Advertisement

Remains identified as 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, N.H.

Abington, Mass. residents set up makeshift memorials after police discovered the body of Elijah...
Abington, Mass. residents set up makeshift memorials after police discovered the body of Elijah Lewis, 5, of Merrimack buried in the woods there.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERRIMACK, N.H. (WCAX) - Officials have confirmed the body authorities found buried in the woods in Massachusetts Saturday is Elijah “Eli” Lewis, 5, of Merrimack, N.H.

The Massachusetts Chief Medical Examiner conducted the autopsy Sunday and positively identified the remains using dental records.

Officials say the cause and manner of death is still unknown, pending further toxicology testing and investigation. They say it’ll likely take months to make those determinations.

No one has been charged in connection with Elijah’s death, and officials say they don’t expect anyone will be until the findings are complete.

A New Hampshire cadaver dog located the Elijah’s body in a grave covered in soil at Ames Nowell State Park in Abington, Mass.

The Merrimack community hosted a candlelight vigil at Watson Park at 6:30 Sunday. Participants were encouraged to wear light blue in his memory. Neighbors made, hung, and wore light blue ribbons, bows, stickers, and pins.

