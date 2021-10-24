Advertisement

Vermont’s youth novice hunting weekend Saturday and Sunday

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(wcax)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s annual youth and novice deer hunting weekend is underway.

Both young and novice hunters on Saturday and Sunday must be accompanied by an unarmed adult over 18 years old who has Vermont hunting license. The youth and novice hunters may take one deer over the weekend.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says hunters are encouraged to bring any deer they take to one of the state’s biological reporting stations to help biologists gather data on the health of Vermont’s deer population.

