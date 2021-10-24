Advertisement

What to do Sunday, Oct. 24

By Kayla Martin
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things to do in our region Sunday, Oct. 24.

Guillemette Farm in Shelburne is hosting a pumpkin painting event Sunday, Oct. 24. A fun fall festivity for the family. In addition to pumpkins, there will also be a chance to meet the animals and take some fall farm photos. Tickets are $10 a person, which includes a pumpkin and a painting kit. The event will go from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24.

The last day of the Essex Fall Craft Show & Antique Expo is Sunday, Oct. 24.

If you’re looking to find unique gifts or vintage collectibles this is the show for you. The Champlain Valley Exposition will host the event this year. Gates will open starting at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24.

An event for the adults.

Zenbarn in Waterbury will host a comedy event Sunday night. The event will feature some of the area’s best comedians. Guests will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative covid-19 test from the past 72 hours. Guests can also expect there to be drinks, food, and laughs. Tickets will cost $10 a person and can be purchased online.

