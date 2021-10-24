Advertisement

YCQM Oct. 24, 2021

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Sunday on You Can Quote Me former U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan discusses the investigation that led the arrest of Sean Fiore, who admitted to a heinous list of crimes. We’ll also talk to the incoming Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Chris Herrick about his priorities for the department. Plus, Administration Secretary Susanne Young is retiring after 40 years in state government. She join us to reflect on how government has changed over the last four decades.

Host: Darren Perron

