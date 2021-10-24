BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll have a pleasant end to the weekend, with mostly sunny skies today, and highs in the low 50s. A warm front will then bring rain tonight, mainly after midnight. The rain will continue until around midday Monday, then taper to a few showers during the afternoon. A half inch or more of rain is possible. Another round of rain will move in Monday night with a low pressure. That rain will continue Tuesday, with an additional inch of rain possible.

Mid to late week is now looking pretty decent. Wednesday is looking drier, but a few showers are still possible. Thursday and Friday will be pleasant, with some sun and highs in the upper 50s. Next weekend, however, may have rain and some wind with a significant storm system. We’ll keep you updated.

