BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hopefully you enjoyed the beautiful weather Sunday, as we have a few rounds of rain on the way. The morning commute on Monday will be rainy, and it may be briefly heavy at times in southern parts of the region. This is due to a warm front moving through. The rain may mix with some snow in the mountains, but little or no accumulation is expected. The rain will taper to a few afternoon showers as we get into a brief lull. Then the low pressure will bring additional rain Monday night. A few models are showing the low merging with another strong low in the Atlantic, and if that happens, we could get even more rain. If that’s the case, we could be looking at 1 to 3 inches of rain by Wednesday morning, especially in southern sections. Flooding isn’t expected at this point, but we’ll keep you updated. Wednesday itself remains a question mark, but the general trend is that some showers will persist.

Thursday and Friday will be days to take MAX Advantage of the outdoors, as models are showing another possible strong storm system to impact our region Friday night through Halloween. Rain and some wind are a possibility, especially Saturday, so stay tuned.

