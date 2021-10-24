BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday will start off with areas of frost again, possibly in the Champlain Valley as well. The rest of the day is looking good, with mostly sunny skies, followed by increasing clouds late. It will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the low 50s. A warm front will then bring rain Sunday night, which will continue most of Monday. A half inch or more of rain is expected. After a brief lull Monday evening, the low pressure will bring additional rain Monday night and Tuesday, which could be moderate to heavy at times. We’ll keep you updated.

A few breaks of sun will finally be possible Wednesday, though scattered showers will continue. The best day of the week will be Thursday, with highs reaching the upper 50s. Friday is looking more iffy again, with the chance for showers. We’ll be keeping an eye on a potentially significant system for next weekend, which could bring a good slug of rain for Saturday. Stay tuned.

