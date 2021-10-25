2 die in Tupper Lake camper fire

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating after two people died in a camper fire in Tupper Lake Saturday.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Pitchfork Pond Road. New York State Police say fire crews responded after other campers noticed smoke coming from the area and found a tow-behind camper destroyed by fire.

The two victims have been tentatively identified as Thomas Smiddy, 53, and Kerry Jacobs, 48, both of Fort Covington.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

