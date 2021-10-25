Advertisement

2 die in Tupper Lake camper fire

File image
File image(AP GraphicsBank)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating after two people died in a camper fire in Tupper Lake Saturday.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Pitchfork Pond Road. New York State Police say fire crews responded after other campers noticed smoke coming from the area and found a tow-behind camper destroyed by fire.

The two victims have been tentatively identified as Thomas Smiddy, 53, and Kerry Jacobs, 48, both of Fort Covington.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Man dies after crashing into multiple cars
Elijah "Eli" Lewis, 5, of Merrimack, N.H.
Body of missing N.H. boy believed to be found
Joseph Ferlazzo, 41
Pennsylvania authorities probe VSP on Ferlazzo, possible cold case connection
Remains identified as 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, NH
FILE PHOTO
Massachusetts hiker collapses and dies in New Hampshire

Latest News

Crews suggest you avoid the roundabout construction on Shelburne Street in Burlington starting...
Shelburne Street roundabout construction to cause significant delays
Crews suggest you avoid the roundabout construction on Shelburne Street in Burlington starting...
Shelburne Street roundabout construction to cause significant delays
Turkey farmers are busy now -- and for some, the threat of continued supply chain shortages...
Local turkey farm finds way to avoid supply chain issues
Turkey farmers are busy now -- and for some, the threat of continued supply chain shortages...
Farmers: buy your turkey local this year