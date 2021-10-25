Advertisement

Bill would address higher military uniform prices for women

FILE photo.
FILE photo.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire said she has introduced a bill to address a so-called “pink tax” in the military, a reference to the higher prices women service members often pay for their uniforms.

Hassan, a Democrat, and Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, of Iowa, recently introduced the bill together. Hassan said the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office found that women paid more for their uniforms than men.

The bill would require the Department of Defense to develop consistent criteria for determining which uniform items are considered “uniquely military,” so as to reduce differences in out-of-pocket costs across services and by gender.

