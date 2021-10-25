Advertisement

Boosting boosters: Hochul & de Blasio get extra jabs

Gov. Kathy Hochul/File
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio separately received COVID-19 booster shots.

The two Democrats received their shots at separate events Monday. They were eligible because they had each received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier this year. De Blasio got a booster shot of the Moderna vaccine from city Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi during the mayor’s regular online news briefing.

Hochul got her booster at public ribbon cutting at the Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences in Johnson City, near Binghamton.

