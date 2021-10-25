Burlington repeat offender charged in weekend assault, vandalism

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man who police have called a repeat offender was back in court Monday for a violent attack and vandalism over the weekend.

Patrick Cristaldi pleaded not guilty to two counts of unlawful mischief and one count of aggravated assault after throwing bricks through the window at the COTS daystation, the latest of several concerning attacks around the area.

“This is somebody who took a large brick and wanted to hurt our staff person who was on the other side of the glass and hurled it through the window -- shattered glass. It hit her and lacerated her face with shards,” said Rita Markley, the executive director of COTS.

Police say Cristaldi was previously arrested and charged after slashing tires and throwing rocks through the window at the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity. He was also found to be responsible for vandalizing City Hall and Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger’s car last month.

After noting his violent history, Judge Martha Rainville inquired about a mental health evaluation. Cristaldi’s public defender, Sarah Reed, argued against it. “I know that Mr. Cristaldi is working very well with his attorney and I would leave it to Mr. Kidney to make that decision. I would ask that the court not impose an order at this time,” she said.

“I think, as a system, it is very troubling that there is no psych evaluation required after this many violent outbursts,” Markley said. She says the organization struggles to keep up with the rising need for mental health assistance. “We serve people who are homeless and need resources but we are not clinicians, we are not equipped to manage the mental health crisis that this state is facing right now.”

The Howard Center is often the organization called upon for such evaluations. officials there were not available for comment Monday.

Markley says change needs to happen now. “I am calling on the Legislature and the Agency of Human Services to look again at the whole way we handle mental health crises when they are erupting like this at the community level,” she said.

Cristaldi is being held on $5,000 bail. The judge at Monday’s arraignment said that if he posts bail he must be on a 24-hour curfew under the care of a responsible adult.

