Advertisement

COVID outbreak reported in New Hampshire’s largest jail

File image
File image(Source: Gray Media (custom credit) | (Source: Gray Media))
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - The largest county correctional facility in New Hampshire is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports that recently released state data shows there are 120 cases within the Hillsborough County jail, plus six cases among staff. The jail housed about 250 people last month. Most are now quarantining. The number of state and federal prisoners in the United States testing positive for the coronavirus nationwide has been much higher than the general population.

In Maine, a county declared an emergency at its jail due to a COVID outbreak and a lack of corrections officers earlier this month.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

FILE
Man dies after crashing into multiple cars
Remains identified as 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, NH
Elijah "Eli" Lewis, 5, of Merrimack, N.H.
Body of missing N.H. boy believed to be found
Joseph Ferlazzo, 41
Pennsylvania authorities probe VSP on Ferlazzo, possible cold case connection
Patrick Cristaldi, 34, is charged for damage to property and injury to an employee
Police say repeat offender behind violent Burlington crime spree

Latest News

File
NY state police seizures of marijuana plants fall sharply
Pedestrian dies in Morristown crash
File image
2 die in Tupper Lake camper fire
Crews suggest you avoid the roundabout construction on Shelburne Street in Burlington starting...
Shelburne Street roundabout construction to cause significant delays