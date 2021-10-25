Advertisement

Dartmouth College requires remote employees to be vaccinated

Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H.
Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - Dartmouth College is requiring employees working remotely to be vaccinated.

The Valley News reports that the college expanded its vaccine mandate. It already required that employees who access Dartmouth facilities be fully vaccinated or have a medical or religious exemption.

All Dartmouth employees, including those who have been approved for fully remote work, must submit proof of vaccination or be approved for a medical or religious exemption by Dec. 8.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major drug bust in Rutland closed down several streets early Friday.
Rutland drug raid uncovers possible human trafficking operation
Elijah "Eli" Lewis, 5, of Merrimack, N.H.
Body of missing N.H. boy believed to be found
Cristaldi is accused of slashing tires in Burlington, along with vandalizing the Mayor's car...
Burlington man arrested after string of vandalism
FILE
Man dies after crashing into multiple cars
Police are investigating a death in Greenbroro Wednesday.
Police say skirmish over alcohol led to fatal Greensboro shooting

Latest News

Patrick Cristaldi, 34, is charged for damage to property and injury to an employee
Police speak about repeat offender following string of crimes in Burlington
FILE PHOTO
New Hampshire National Guard partners with Cabo Verde
FILE PHOTO
New Hampshire announces open snowmobile registration weekend
FILE PHOTO
Massachusetts hiker collapses and dies in New Hampshire