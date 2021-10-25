Dartmouth College requires remote employees to be vaccinated

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - Dartmouth College is requiring employees working remotely to be vaccinated.

The Valley News reports that the college expanded its vaccine mandate. It already required that employees who access Dartmouth facilities be fully vaccinated or have a medical or religious exemption.

All Dartmouth employees, including those who have been approved for fully remote work, must submit proof of vaccination or be approved for a medical or religious exemption by Dec. 8.

