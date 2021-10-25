Advertisement

First arraignment set for Tuesday in Rutland drug raid

Drugs and weapons taken from Rutland home
Drugs and weapons taken from Rutland home(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The first suspect charged in a major drug raid in Rutland last week is expected to go before a federal judge Tuesday.

Jackson Grant is set to be arraigned for being a felon in possession of a firearm. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

His arrest follows the drug raid involving Rutland City Police, Vermont State Police, and Homeland Security on Maple and Baxter Streets.

During the raid, police say three women were discovered in a padlocked room in the Maple Street apartment building. Investigators suspect human trafficking, but so far no charges in connection with that part of the investigation.

