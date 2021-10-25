Fish ladder for trout breeding planned at Old Man lake site

FRANCONIA, N.H. - A fish ladder for trout breeding is being planned at the lake on the site where New Hampshire’s Old Man of the Mountain once stood.

The project is organized by the fund that’s dedicated to help preserve a memorial to the Old Man of the Mountain.

The fish ladder idea was first discussed years ago when the Franconia Notch Parkway along Interstate 93 was built. Since then, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has stocked the lake with trout.

The Caledonian-Record reports that the fish ladder would restore natural trout breeding.

