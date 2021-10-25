Advertisement

Fish ladder for trout breeding planned at Old Man lake site

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:19 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANCONIA, N.H. - A fish ladder for trout breeding is being planned at the lake on the site where New Hampshire’s Old Man of the Mountain once stood.

The project is organized by the fund that’s dedicated to help preserve a memorial to the Old Man of the Mountain.

The fish ladder idea was first discussed years ago when the Franconia Notch Parkway along Interstate 93 was built. Since then, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has stocked the lake with trout.

The Caledonian-Record reports that the fish ladder would restore natural trout breeding.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Man dies after crashing into multiple cars
Elijah "Eli" Lewis, 5, of Merrimack, N.H.
Body of missing N.H. boy believed to be found
Joseph Ferlazzo, 41
Pennsylvania authorities probe VSP on Ferlazzo, possible cold case connection
Cristaldi is accused of chucking a rock through the window of the COTS day station, injuring an...
Burlington man faces multiple felonies after string of crimes
Five suspected arsons have happened in Windham County over the course of four weekends.
Police investigating another suspected arson in Windham County

Latest News

Despite it being downsized to half its length due to COVID-19 concerns, the Vermont City...
Vermont City Marathon returns in person, cut back by half
Despite it being downsized to half its length due to COVID-19 concerns, the Vermont City...
Vermont City Marathon returns in person, cut back by half
A boat on Lake Champlain during sunset
State seeks input on clean water spending priorities
FILE PHOTO.
Town to save steeple and stained glass from old church