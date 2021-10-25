Advertisement

Grant to expand stress-related services for Vermont farmers

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - State officials say a federal grant will help to expand stress-related and mental health services to Vermont farmers.

Officials say the $500,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant will help to build on the programs of the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network, Northeast. The state program Farm First is a member of the network.

The expanded service will include an outreach program to all farms on the issues of stress and services available as well as training for agricultural service providers to help them identify and communicate with farmers experiencing stress and connect them with services.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

FILE
Man dies after crashing into multiple cars
Remains identified as 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, NH
Elijah "Eli" Lewis, 5, of Merrimack, N.H.
Body of missing N.H. boy believed to be found
Joseph Ferlazzo, 41
Pennsylvania authorities probe VSP on Ferlazzo, possible cold case connection
Patrick Cristaldi, 34, is charged for damage to property and injury to an employee
Police say repeat offender behind violent Burlington crime spree

Latest News

File photo
Rescued Rutland opossums returned to the wild
File photo
Trucking company exec to plead guilty in fatal biker crash
Gov. Kathy Hochul/File
Boosting boosters: Hochul & de Blasio get extra jabs
Security guard to plead guilty to stabbing Timberland worker