Grant to expand stress-related services for Vermont farmers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - State officials say a federal grant will help to expand stress-related and mental health services to Vermont farmers.

Officials say the $500,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant will help to build on the programs of the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network, Northeast. The state program Farm First is a member of the network.

The expanded service will include an outreach program to all farms on the issues of stress and services available as well as training for agricultural service providers to help them identify and communicate with farmers experiencing stress and connect them with services.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)