Halloweek: Capital City flash mob readies for ‘thriller night’

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Channel 3′s “Halloweek” is underway and Elissa Borden has a story that’s a guaranteed thriller.

Anyone in Montpelier this weekend for the Family Fall Festival may smell “the funk of 40,000 years” as zombies get ready to take over State Street for the return of the Thriller flash mob.

“They’ve been learning so fast this week, there have been so many full run-throughs of choreography,” said Marisa Hall, one of the organizers of the capital city’s second Thriller Flash Mob.

It comes after the first successful Zombie takeover in 2019. “It was a real hit, it was really fun bringing everyone together,” said Manion.

After a year off, the three choreographers, Manion, Hall, and Shannon Kelly have re-grouped with nearly triple the dancers than the first time. “Shannon wanted to always learn the choreography and thought it would be a fun idea, just as friends and people who have aspirations to have a dance team,” Manion said.

“I’ve always wanted to learn this choreography and having so many people show up to do the project is... it’s so exciting,” Kelly said.

But before they take to the streets once again this year, the members of this flash mob have been taking to a church basement. “I think the group looks amazing. Their practices have been going really well and people are really putting in their effort and focus into practicing,” Kelly said.

They’re just a few days away from their big debut and they say putting it together has been... thrilling. “We all show up, we all warm up together to get in the mood. We always warm up to Michael Jackson just to get in the zone with that,” Hall said.

The group of 40 dancers is made up of friends, and a small group gathered from a post on Front Porch Forum. Being a part of the flash mob takes some real dead-ication. We’re told rehearsals are twice a week and kicked off in September. “I’m really happy that people did show up and people feel comfortable to practice together and to be dancing in a room together is really an amazing thing,” Kelly said.

Visitors to Montpelier this coming thriller night, be prepared -- not for “the beast about to strike” -- but to dance. The zombies are expected on State Street on Halloween between 5 and 6 p.m. There’s also a chance you can catch them rehearsing on Church Street in Burlington Saturday afternoon.

