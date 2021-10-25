Advertisement

Health officials criticize rejection of NH vaccine funding

File photo
File photo(NBC12)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire health officials say rejecting federal funding for vaccine outreach and other programs will further strain the state’s hospitals and delay the COVID-19 vaccines to children.

The Republican-led Executive Council recently rejected $27 million in federal vaccination funding. A legislative committee later approved accepting $4.7 million.

Executive vice president of the New Hampshire Medical Society Jim Potter says pediatricians “desperately need” the money to begin vaccinating children.

He and others spoke at a news conference on Monday along with the state’s all-Democratic Congressional delegation.

Related Story:

NH official withdraws request for federal vaccination funding

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

FILE
Man dies after crashing into multiple cars
Remains identified as 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, NH
Elijah "Eli" Lewis, 5, of Merrimack, N.H.
Body of missing N.H. boy believed to be found
Joseph Ferlazzo, 41
Pennsylvania authorities probe VSP on Ferlazzo, possible cold case connection
Patrick Cristaldi, 34, is charged for damage to property and injury to an employee
Police say repeat offender behind violent Burlington crime spree

Latest News

Gov. Kathy Hochul/File
Boosting boosters: Hochul & de Blasio get extra jabs
Security guard to plead guilty to stabbing Timberland worker
Dylan Gunnip
Rutland man charged with fatal hit and run
Cats open conference play with back-to-back wins
Mlynkova nets game-winner in comeback fashion against Merrimack