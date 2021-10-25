Health officials criticize rejection of NH vaccine funding

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire health officials say rejecting federal funding for vaccine outreach and other programs will further strain the state’s hospitals and delay the COVID-19 vaccines to children.

The Republican-led Executive Council recently rejected $27 million in federal vaccination funding. A legislative committee later approved accepting $4.7 million.

Executive vice president of the New Hampshire Medical Society Jim Potter says pediatricians “desperately need” the money to begin vaccinating children.

He and others spoke at a news conference on Monday along with the state’s all-Democratic Congressional delegation.

