Judge: School can hide murals some find racially offensive

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:15 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) - A federal judge has ruled that Vermont Law School can conceal two large murals that some members of the school community find racially offensive.

The Valley News reports the judge granted the school’s request to dismiss a lawsuit by the artist, ruling last week that the school’s plan to hide the murals behind a wall of acoustic tiles doesn’t violate the federal Visual Artists Rights Act.

Lawyers for artist Samuel Kerson said he will appeal. Kerson painted the murals entitled “Vermont, The Underground Railroad” and “Vermont and the Fugitive Slave” for the school on two walls inside a building in 1994.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

